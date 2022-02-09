Billy Joe Constable went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 6, 2022. He had accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior and has gone home. Joe was born July 31, 1938, in Jonesborough, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Frankie Constable, one brother - Bob Constable, one son - Billy Joe Constable, Jr., and one granddaughter - Misty Diane White. He is survived by one daughter - Fern Hamilton (Jack), one grandson - Derek Hamilton (Bethany), and one great-grandson (Jaxon). He is also survived by one son - Greg Constable (Angie), and two granddaughters - Chelsea and Grace Constable. Also surviving is one brother - Roy Constable (Carolyn) and nephew Mike and niece Vickie and one sister - Ruby Sparks and nieces Kim and Frankie. As well as nephews David, Steve, and niece Cindy and their mother, Janet.
Joe worked at Burlington Industries for 43 years as well as farmed. He was a simple man that enjoyed walking down the lane to the woods and listening to the radio under a shade tree. He will be missed.
Per Joe's wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes spread on the family home place - no public services or gatherings will be held.
2 Corinthians 5:8 - "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord."