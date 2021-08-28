GREENBACK - Billy Joe Bowman of Greenback, TN formerly of Johnson City, TN passed away Sunday 22 August at the age of 91. A 1948 graduate of Science Hill High School, Billy Joe pitched the Hilltoppers to the 1947 State Championship and was inducted into the Science Hill Hall of Fame in 2007. His on the field successes led to a full scholarship at the University of Tennessee where Bowman collected wins over Princeton and USC in the semi-finals of the 1951 College World series in route to a runner up finish. After graduation in 1952, Bowman signed with the St. Louis Cardinals organization returning to Johnson City to begin his professional career. Billy Joe's baseball career was interrupted by a two-year stint in Korea serving his country as a transportation officer in the United States Army. With his military obligation complete, Bowman returned to baseball where he collected a 56-36 record in minor league baseball reaching AAA with the Rochester Red Wings and Houston Buffs. With his playing days over, Billy Joe joined the Houston Astros in various capacities including pitching coach and assistant manager working in the Astros organization 28 years. In his time with the Astros, Bowman had the pleasure of working with Hall of Fame players such as Nolan Ryan, Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, and Yogi Berra. His time in Houston was capped by being named the 1995 Houston Astros Distinguished Houstonian. Bowman returned to his roots in East Tennessee in 1996 and continued the trucking company he successfully grew for 40 years. He remained lifelong fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and Houston Astros. In his final years he loved nothing more than attending Science Hill and Johnson City Cardinal games and being around the game he loved so much. He was preceded in death by his infant son Charles Frances Bowman, parents John Frank and Dorothy Randolph Bowman, sister Helen Arwood, and brothers Ferrell and Charlie all of Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his sons Joel Wayne Bowman (Terri) of Houston, TX and Lt Cmdr. John Paul Bowman (Jessica) of Lemoore, CA. Also, he is survived by his grandchildren Jessica, Josh, Jay and Diana along with brother Kenneth, six great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Mag and Becky Bowman. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lou and Maxine Potenza for their vigilant care as Billy Joe's Johnson City neighbors and Toni and Miranda with Amedysis Hospice for the care they provided in his final year. A full military honors memorial service and burial will be held on October 18th 2021 at 11:00am at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee. clickfuneralhome.com
