Billy Jo Thornton Oct 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Billy Jo Thornton 66, of Johnson City passed away 10/18/2022 at the hospital after a brief illness.He is survived by 2 sisters, Kathy Kinly and Polly Flanary; 2 Brothers Gary Milhorn and David Thornton.There will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.People wishing to give condolences can call Kathi at 423-430-3808. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Billy Jo Thornton Polly Flanary Kathy Kinly Gary Milhorn Johnson City Condolence David Thornton Recommended for you ON AIR