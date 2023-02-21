JOHNSON CITY - Billy Jack Smith, 95, Johnson City, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Glendale, AZ.
Billy Jack was a native of Johnson City and lived in Dallas, TX from 1952 until returning to Johnson City in 1999. He moved to Glendale, AZ, to live with his son Jeffery Smith and his family in Feb 2021. Billy Jack was a son of the late Vernon and Gertrude Loveless Smith.
Billy Jack was a veteran of World War II and served in the Philippines. After getting married and moving to Dallas, he managed several departments for Sears, Roebuck and Co. for almost 25 years. He worked with David Reagan at the Lamb and Lion Ministries then rounded out his retail career with Dillard’s before working for David Crockett doing small engine repair. After learning that trade, he ran his own small engine repair shop.
Billy Jack was very active in the church. He was an elder at the Piedmont Church of Christ in Dallas, TX. Billy Jack was then ordained and ministered at multiple churches including Eastern Hills Church of Christ in Garland Texas, Mountain View Church of Christ and Locust Street Church of Christ both in Johnson City, he was President of the Village Church, also in Johnson City, and most recently taught at the Chapel at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City. Billy Jack taught well into his 90’s.
In addition to his parents, Billy Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Helen Ruth Simerly Smith, 4 brothers, Harry, Robert, Walter and Charles Smith, 4 sisters, Naomi Smith, Mary Ann Hopkins, Loretta Cloyd and Wanda Smith.
He is survived by four children, Richard A. Smith and wife Sara, Crossville, TN, Jeffery L. Smith and wife Cindie, Glendale, AZ, Patricia A. Smith Dickerson and husband Blair, Henrico, VA, Rhonda Eddins and her husband Mike, Heath, TX; one brother, Paul Thomas Smith and his wife Sarah, Kingsport; seventeen grandchildren, Tincy Crocker and husband Billy, Eustace, TX, Kristi Phillips, Eustace, TX, Jennifer Lugo, Mabank, TX, Nichollis Smith, Alvarado, TX, Gemma Smith, Lowestoft, UK, Robert Smith, Peoria, AZ, Jessica Smith, Vancouver, WA, Christiano Smith, Irish Smith, Julia Smith, Leah Ruth Smith and William Smith of Glendale, AZ, Austin Dickerson, Henrico, VA, Brianna Dickerson, Henrico, VA, Trixi Eddins Gonzales, Corinth, TX, Michael Edward and wife Chrystal Eddins, Decatur, TX, Rudy and wife Tiffany Eddins, San Antonio, TX; twenty-six great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Billy Jack will be conducted Monday, February 27, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Richard Lewis, Minister, officiating. The entombment will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
In-lieu-of flowers the family request those who prefer to make memorial donations, please do so to The Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry at www.foi.org.