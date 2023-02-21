JOHNSON CITY - Billy Jack Smith, 95, Johnson City, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Glendale, AZ.

Billy Jack was a native of Johnson City and lived in Dallas, TX from 1952 until returning to Johnson City in 1999. He moved to Glendale, AZ, to live with his son Jeffery Smith and his family in Feb 2021. Billy Jack was a son of the late Vernon and Gertrude Loveless Smith.

