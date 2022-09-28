JOHNSON CITY - Billy J. Ferguson, 95, of Johnson City, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Daniel and Blanche Ferguson of Jonesborough, TN.

Billy proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged. After tragically losing his brother, also a young U.S. Navy Veteran, Billy experienced God’s love, grace, and forgiveness. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and dedicated his life to serving the Lord.

Trending Recipe Video