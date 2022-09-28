JOHNSON CITY - Billy J. Ferguson, 95, of Johnson City, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Daniel and Blanche Ferguson of Jonesborough, TN.
Billy proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged. After tragically losing his brother, also a young U.S. Navy Veteran, Billy experienced God’s love, grace, and forgiveness. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and dedicated his life to serving the Lord.
Billy graduated from Carson Newman University in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science degree and went on to Southeastern Baptist Seminary, where he earned a Master of Divinity degree. Through his 44 years as a minister, Billy shared the love of Jesus and served God faithfully. He pastored churches in multiple locations in Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, and North Carolina.
Billy and his wife, Shirley were trained and certified leaders in the Christian-based Marriage Enrichment. They led conferences on local, state, and national levels. Through workshops and counseling, their goal was to make good marriages better.
Billy also was passionate about supporting Veterans. He served as Ambassador and Chaplain of the Honor Flights of Northeastern Tennessee. He raised funds to ensure that Veterans could participate in the Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. to see and experience the memorials, along with their fellow service members.
He was an avid outdoorsman, and an excellent marksman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time with family. Billy was not shy about how proud he was of his family. He and Shirley put Christ first in their lives and in their home. They led by Christian example. Each of their four adult children has a strong faith and belief in Christ. He leaves a powerful legacy and lineage.
In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Ferguson, and two sisters, Hazel Garber, and Marjorie Armentrout.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Shirley (Campbell) Ferguson; four children, Samuel Ferguson (Anabela) of Virginia., David Ferguson (Jolie) of Alabama, Jon Ferguson (Laura) of Maryland, and Dara Ferguson of NC, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and also beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by (and preceded by) countless individuals who call Jesus their Lord because of his ministry.
The celebration of life for Billy Ferguson will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel in Johnson City, TN. The interment will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date to be announced. Veterans are encouraged to wear their colors to the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local Veteran’s organization.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.