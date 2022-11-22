ERWIN - Billy Grant “Bill” Peake, age 86, of Erwin, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
He was a lifelong resident of Erwin, and a son of the late Staley and Juanita Tomberlin Peake. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rebecca Jean “Becky” Peake and his two sisters, Fern Lewis and Midge Ervin.
Bill served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959 and spent time in the Philippines. Bill retired from a long career as a Nuclear Laboratory Technician, working at Nuclear Fuels, Holston Ordnance and Aerojet Ordnance where he retired.
He was an avid fisherman and spent many weekends and summers camping and fishing at Douglas Lake with his family and friends. In his later years, his interest turned to making and selling hunting knives. He loved college sports, especially football, and most importantly, UT Vols.
Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Gene Peake (Ruby); son, Bradley Scott Peake (Lori); Grandchildren, Josh Peake, Jared Peake (Cassie), Candace Johnson (Kermit), and Miranda Carmona; 13 Great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to all the kind and committed nurses, doctors and aides that were involved in his care. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
This obituary was lovingly written by Bill’s family.