ERWIN - Billy Grant “Bill” Peake, age 86, of Erwin, passed away at home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

He was a lifelong resident of Erwin, and a son of the late Staley and Juanita Tomberlin Peake. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rebecca Jean “Becky” Peake and his two sisters, Fern Lewis and Midge Ervin.

