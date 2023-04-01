JOHNSON CITY - Billy Gerald Tolley, 85, of Johnson City, passed and join his wife, Betty, at the James Quillen VA Medical Center on March 26, 2023.

He was the son of Mary Cornett Tolley and the late Zeke Tolley, Sr. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Birchfield Tolley, and his brothers; Jimmy Tolley and Douglas Tolley.

