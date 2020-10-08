ELIZABETHTON - Billy Gene May, 85, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late John “Ed” & Lillie B. Grindstaff May. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and attended Steed College. He had served in the united States Army. He loved woodworking and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Judy Nease May who passed away April 4, 2017. He was a member of Range Community Christian Church. He was retired from Mapes Piano String as a Machine Operator. He will be greatly missed by the children of Range Community Church, as he was known for his hugs and passing out candy.
Survivors include his daughter & son-in-law: Tonya & Chuck Milam, a Granddaughter: Lily Catherine Milam. Three Sisters: Patricia DiFranco , Rock Hill, SC, Barbara Mick and Ina Briggs, of Elizabethton. Several Nieces & Nephews.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Grindstaff-Combs Cemetery with Minister Randy Overdorf officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be his church family, neighbors and friends. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Mr. May to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tn. 38105 or Range Community Christian Church, 175 Hart Road, Elizabethton, Tn. 37643. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family and our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the May family