Billy Gene Grace, Sr, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Bill was a man who loved his family and showed his love well by his hard work ethic. Bill worked many years for the City of Johnson City in the Waste Management Division, and upon retiring from the City, he went to work at the Johnson City Country Club in the Groundskeeping Division. Bill’s passion in life was lawn work and he loved every minute of it. He enjoyed his hours spent on his mower and tractor and took pride in his humble life. If you were lucky enough to catch him resting, he was most likely sitting on his front porch in a rocking chair or attending University of Tennessee athletic events. A man of few words, he showed his love by his kind acts of service and did whatever he could to help those he loved.
Bill is survived by: his wife, Earnestine, of 60 years; his daughters, Emori Barnes (Eric), Alvina Ketron (Jeff), and Suzanne Hunsinger (Todd); grandchildren, Angel, Jacque, Mindy, Erica, Erin, Jeffrey, Casey; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Noah, Emma, Blake, Jonathan, and Walker; sister, Kathleen Arnold; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by: his daughter, Janet; his only son, Billy Gene Grace, Jr; his parents, Howard and Oma Copas Grace; and several siblings.
The family of Billy Grace, Sr. will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow with Pastor Buddy Cretsinger officiating. The committal service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 687 Pleasant Grove Rd., Limestone, TN 37681. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM. Pallbearers will be Eric Barnes, Todd Hunsinger, Jeff Ketron, Jerry Woodard, Matt Gouge, Cody Brooks, Richard Tucker, and James Tucker Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ralph Dellinger, Bruce Wilcox, James Tucker Sr., Lynn Walker, and John Wilcox.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Grace family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Grace family. (423) 282-1521