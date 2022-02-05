JOHNSON CITY - Billy Cobb, age 91 of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at his home. He was a son of the late Andrew Cobb and Ruby Ford, born to them on October 13, 1930 in Talladega, Alabama. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for five years, beginning in 1948 until 1953.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Lillian Cobb and his daughter, Pamela Sue Cobb.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Karen Edgar (Robbie) and James Cobb (Sharon); his grandchildren, Rebekah Watson (Ian), Mary Edgar (Jerry), Elizabeth Sykes (Jonathan) and Sarah Cobb (Cason); his great-granddaughters, Hannah and Maggie Watson. He is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish his memory.
A graveside service for Billy Cobb will be conducted on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. in the Historical Section of Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.