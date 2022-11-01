PINEY FLATS - Billy Aaron Cash, 89, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away at the Bristol Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022. Billy was born on June 12, 1933, in Piney Flats to the late Arthur and Roxie Milhorn Cash.

Billy was a native of Piney Flats and lived there for all of his life. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Sunset Freewill Baptist Church in Roan Mountain, Tennessee. He was a United States Army veteran, having served his country honorably. He later retired from Gordon’s furniture with over 30 years of dedicated service. In addition to spending time with his family, Billy also enjoyed reading books and watching true crime shows on television.

Trending Recipe Video