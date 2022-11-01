PINEY FLATS - Billy Aaron Cash, 89, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away at the Bristol Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022. Billy was born on June 12, 1933, in Piney Flats to the late Arthur and Roxie Milhorn Cash.
Billy was a native of Piney Flats and lived there for all of his life. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Sunset Freewill Baptist Church in Roan Mountain, Tennessee. He was a United States Army veteran, having served his country honorably. He later retired from Gordon’s furniture with over 30 years of dedicated service. In addition to spending time with his family, Billy also enjoyed reading books and watching true crime shows on television.
In addition to his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Cash; one son, William Aaron Cash; and a special cousin Teresa Henry Mooney
Those left behind to cherish Billy’s memory include his son, Martin Alvin Cash (Susan); a daughter-in-law, Sheila Rhea Cash with whom he made his home; two grandchildren, Mandy Cash Ferguson (Donovan), Joey Cash; and two great-grandchildren, Charlee & Etrie Ferguson and one more expected in February 2023.
The family will be receiving friends at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, 5913 Kingsport Hwy, Gray, TN 37615, on Thursday evening, November 3, 2022, from 6-7:00 PM. A funeral service will follow beginning at 7:00 PM, Rev. Terry Richardson will be officiating the service. Billy will be receiving military honors and laid to rest in the Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made directly to the family or to Snyder’s Memorial Gardens to assist with final expenses.