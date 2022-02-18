PINE GROVE-PYBURN COMMUNITY - Billy Bolton,78 of the Pine Grove-Pyburn Community passed at his home on Thursday, February 17, 2022. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2009. Before that he was a master printer for Mason Dixon Company. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with grandchildren and his grand fur babies in his spare time. He attended Baileyton High School and graduated in 1962.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Judith Bolton; 2 daughters: Anita Bolton of Pine Grove Community and Rebecca (Bronson) Shelton of the Tusculum Community; 2 grandchildren: Jadyn Shelton and Bronson Connor Shelton of Tusculum Community; brothers and sister-in-law: Paul Bolton and Genevia, Kermit Bolton; sister-in-law: Nancy Bolton of Baileyton and by several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister-in-law: Ray Bolton of Pine Grove Community, Grover “Charles” and May Bolton, Waylon “Rattler” Bolton of Baileyton, Marie Bolton; sister: Mary Alice Hensley.
The graveside service will be Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2PM at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Malone officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45pm for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be nephews: Stacy Bolton, Wesley Bolton, Bud Bolton, Bobby Bolton son-in-law: Bronson Shelton, and grandson: B. Connor Shelton.
Honorary pallbearer: Frankie Horner.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services in in charge of services.