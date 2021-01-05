2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
“We mourn in this flesh but, rejoice in the spirit knowing that heaven has received another that has finished his race here on Earth, he is kneeling before our savior, there will be no more sickness, no more heartache and no more grief.”
Billy “Bill” Joe Lewis, 84, was born in Johnson City, TN. on July 22, 1936 departed this world on Monday, January 4, 2021 in Johnson City Medical Center following a lengthy illness and fighting Covid-19 to no avail.
He was the son of the late Rev. Frank Lewis and Mary Little Lewis.
Billy was a member of Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church. He was a wonderful and loving Christian, husband, father, son, brother and friend. He lived his life according to the scripture. He raised his children in a Christian home and instilled his love of God into their hearts and lives. He enjoyed watching “Cowboys” westerns, attending family gatherings and the meals that came with it, especially chocolate cake and banana pudding.
In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Geraldean Grindstaff Lewis and his sister, Sarah Snowden.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Judy Davis (Ricky), Billy Lewis (Debbie), Jeff Lewis (Carrie), Gary Lewis (Renee) and Terry “Tree” Lewis (Teresa); grandchildren, Michelle, Ricky, Emily, Seth (Hannah), Matthew(Amy), Mahala, Gayrn, Ryan, Morgan and Alyssa; great grandchildren, Lily, Jackson, Ava and Isabelle; sisters, Maryann Hilton (Ted) and Dorothy Johnson (Clay) and one brother, Frank Lewis Jr. (Shirley). He is also survived by many other family members and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Matthew McLain who cared for Bill, Kim Fink, special liaison for Special Med Care, Silver Angels care staff, ICU Nursing staff in the 2500 Unit at Johnson City Medical Center who worked tirelessly taking care of him. To the many family and friends, thank you!
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until the time of the service. A celebration of Billy’s life will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, with Pastor Kenneth Grindstaff, officiating. The graveside committal service will be 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 8, 2021 in Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Lewis, Matthew McLain, Cody McLain, Jay Grindstaff, Marcus Puckett and Kenneth “Tres” Silvers III.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
In-lieu-of flowers the family asked for donations to be made to Feeding in Action Ministry, Tri-Cities Church of God, 238 Jonesboro Rd, Piney Flats, TN. 37686 or Haven of Mercy, 123 W Millard St, Johnson City, TN 37604.
