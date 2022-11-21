JOHNSON CITY – Billie Ruth Hunter Greene, age 89, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home in Johnson City, TN with her family by her side.

Billie was born on October 20, 1933 in Johnson City and was one of seven children of Pauline and Worley Hunter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Quentin D. “Q.D.” Greene; three sisters, Jean Phipps, Louise Barnes and Claire Renfro; and brother, Worley Hunter.

