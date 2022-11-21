JOHNSON CITY – Billie Ruth Hunter Greene, age 89, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at her home in Johnson City, TN with her family by her side.
Billie was born on October 20, 1933 in Johnson City and was one of seven children of Pauline and Worley Hunter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Quentin D. “Q.D.” Greene; three sisters, Jean Phipps, Louise Barnes and Claire Renfro; and brother, Worley Hunter.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law Randal and Kathy Greene of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren, Randal Greene, Jr. (Julie) of Richmond, VA and Kate Hunter Greene of Nashville, TN; two great grandchildren, Lucy and Whitt Greene; several special nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Pat Hunter. Billie’s grandchildren were the joy of her life, and they spent many memorable hours together at their “Mamaw’s” house.
Billie also leaves behind two loyal sisters, Marie Harrison and Carrie Matherly. They spent many years together shopping, baking, canning and doing crafts. The sisters were also long-time volunteers at the Johnson City Senior Center and Appalachian Fair.
Billie was a faithful member of Berea Freewill Baptist Church for 70 years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Billie worked for many years at Appalachian Christian Village as a beautician and thought of her customers as family.
Billie lived her entire adult life in the same community. The family wishes to thank all of her wonderful neighbors and friends for their kindness. A special thanks to Shelby Head, a devoted caregiver and friend, for making it possible for Billie to remain in her home over the past few years.
The graveside funeral service celebrating Billie’s life will be held Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., in the Historic Section of Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Rev. Gary Hill, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Wednesday.
The family requests that those who prefer to make memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers please do so to Berea Freewill Baptist Church, 2415 Sinking Creek Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604.