Billie Lois Kennedy, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Agape Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Johnson City, TN. She was born in Steinman, VA to the late Charles H. Matherly and Florence Hill Matherly. Billie Lois enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. She was a member of the choir at Victory Baptist Church in Bristol VA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Don N. Kennedy; two sons, Douglas Mark Kennedy and Michael D. Kennedy; two brothers, James C. Matherly and Stacy Matherly.

Trending Recipe Video