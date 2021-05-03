JOHNSON CITY - Billie John "Wild Bill" Presnell, Johnson City went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 1st after a brief illness. He was 89 years old.
Bill was a native of Washington County Tennessee and was raised on local sharecropping farms. He was a man of many trades and was a hard worker. Throughout his early life he worked on an oyster boat in Gloucester Virginia, on a horse farm in Danbury Connecticut and at Gordon's furniture in Johnson City Tennessee, among other jobs. He worked at Baxter-Pharmaceal for 30 years starting as a janitor and retiring as a master mechanic in maintenance.
Bill was an active member of the Tri Cities Church of God. He loved living and working for the Lord. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, wood working, mowing, watching golf, playing Phase 10, and telling jokes. His favorite place to eat was Dino's restaurant in Elizabethton.
He was proceeded in death by the love of his life and wife of 67 years, Jonnie B, his mother Carrie Hicks, brother Steve Hicks and sister Joyce Amos.
He is survived by his two daughters, Victoria Lunceford (Joe Sr.) and Kerry Jackson (David)
Three grandsons, Joe C. Lunceford Jr. (Sheri), John Lunceford, and Matthew Lunceford (Cindy)
Three granddaughters, Tammy Bouton (Mitchell), Monica Phillips (Brian) and Misty Bouton (Lawrence)
Twelve great-grandchildren, Kristina, Haylee, Brad, Nikki, Cody, Colton, Alyra, Autumn, Summer, Meghan, Trinity and Amara
A special Aunt, Francis Gillenwater, his dog Coco and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Richard Bawgus, Mr. Rocky Collins and Mr. David Jackson officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Washington County Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Luanne Powers. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Friday will be: Grandsons & Grandsons-In-Law: Joe Lunceford,Jr., John Lunceford, Matthew Lunceford, Brian Phillips, Mitchell Bouton and Lawrence Bouton. Honorary Pallbearers will be employees of Dino’s Restaurant and Joe Lunceford, Sr. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Doctors, Nurses & Staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital.. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Friday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Presnell family