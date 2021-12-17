JOHNSON CITY - Billie Jo Masters Cross, age 87, of Johnson City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Jo was born on July 6, 1934, in Bakersville, NC, to the late Charles Burnie Masters and Gladys Brewer Masters.
She was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class since 1964 at First United Methodist Church in Johnson City.
Jo married Ernest Chace Cross in 1958 and together they raised two daughters. First and foremost, Jo was a homemaker. She worked at Home Federal Savings and Loan until starting a family.
In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy Masters Taylor (Lynn), Mary Lou Masters Bartley (JD), Jack Masters (June), and Lloyd Masters (Erlene) and brother-in-law, Jay Lee Whitson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Ernest C. Cross; children, Cyndi C. Stephenson (Joel) of Florence, AL and Cathy C. Graham (Scott) of Johnson City; grandchildren, Joel “Jay” Robert Stephenson IV (Sarahann) of Florence, Samuel Cross Stephenson (Kelsey) of Florence, Jonathan Chace Graham (Lainey) of Central, SC, and Jackson Scott Graham of Johnson City; great-grandchildren, Joel “Joe” R. Stephenson V, Gracie Jaymes Stephenson, Reece Samuel Stephenson, and Ellis Chace Graham; and siblings, Sheila Masters Bullis (Bob) of Bakersville and Charles B. Masters, Jr. of Macon, GA.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Receiving of friends will immediately follow the Celebration of Life service and will conclude at 4:00 pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the family. 423-282-1521