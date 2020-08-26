ELIZABETHTON - Billie Christine “Chris” Smith Bartz, 76, Elizabethton, transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home with her family by her side, Wednesday August 26, 2020 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Harold Franklin & Mary Wolfe Smith. Chris was a 1961 graduate of Elizabethton High School. She had worked at Happy Valley Credit Union for 55 years, the last 32 years she was Manager & CEO. Chris loved the Elizabethton Cyclones having been supportive of all their sports. She attended West Park Street Baptist Church, Erwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: James Ralph Smith and Bobby F. Smith and a sister: Janet Fritts.
Survivors include her husband of 23 years: David Bartz. A Daughter & Son-In-Law: Regina LeeAnn (Nathan Bradley) Shepherd. One Grandson: Nathanial Luke Shepherd. One Sister: Brenda (Frank) Grindstaff and one sister-in-law, Mary Lee Smith. Several Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Her Sister-In-Law & Brother-In-Law: Deborah (David) Carlson. Numerous special friends including: Yvette Bailey & Tom Taylor.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Section, off State of Franklin Road) with the Rev. Jeff Autrey officiating. Music will be provided by Loretta Bowers. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Friday will be: Richard VanHuss, Travis Sexton, Seth Sexton, Gabe Sexton, Jeff Livingston and Alan Little. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Happy Valley Credit Union Memberes and Board of Directors.
The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Dr. Charles Famoyin & Staff, Dr. Megan Johnson, Dr. Israel Garcia, Dr. Celso Ebeo and Doctors & Nurses at Sycamore Shoals Hospital who treated her with much care.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Washington County is mandating that all citizens wear a mask and observe social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Friends may register their presence 1-4:30p.m. August 27, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Bartz family.