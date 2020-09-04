ELIZABETHON - Bill Virgil Lyons, 88, Elizabethton passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late William J. & Lockie Tolley Lyons. Bill was a 1950 graduate of Cloudland High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He had lived in Maryland for 40 years before returning to Elizabethton. He was employed as Manager of a Body Shop. Bill was a member of the First Church of God of Elizabethton. He enjoyed doing woodworking and NASCAR.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years: Jeanette Holly Lyons. Two Children: Billie Ann (Jim) Dabbondanza, Ocala, Florida and Sissy (Tom) Hargadon, Edgewater, Maryland. Two Grandchildren: Kristen (Jeff) Trapp, and Rickey (Tiffany) Tang. Four Great Grandchildren: Aleigha Trapp, Adrienne Trapp, Mack Tang and Luke Tang, A Sister: Thelma Hite. One Nephew: Keith Ingram and Vickie.
Private Services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Bob Shupe officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers will be: Rickey Tang, Keith Ingram, Jeff Trapp, Eddie Holly, Jonathan Houser, and Sage Geagley. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and the staff at the VA Hospital. Military Honors will be provided by the Carter County Honor Guard. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is mandating that everyone wear a mask or facial coverings and also social distancing recommendations must be observed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lyons family