ELIZABETHTON - Donald William “Bill” Tetrick, age 78, of Elizabethton, died Friday, October 7, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center following an illness of six months. Bill was born March 26, 1944 in Elizabethton. He was the son of the late Donald W. Tetrick, Sr and Frances Jane Smith Tetrick. Bill lived his whole life in Elizabethton, a community he loved and was always loyal to.
Bill graduated in 1962 from Elizabethton High School where he was a star forward on the basketball team. His senior year the team won the Big 7 Conference Championship and Bill was the co-captain of the team. Following graduation from Elizabethton High School Bill went to Davidson College and then on to East Tennessee State University, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Business Administration.
Bill was a member of the Elizabethton High School Sports Hall of Fame and the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame.
He was in the United States Marine Corps Reserves serving for six years. During his tenure in the Marine Corps, he was on the basketball team that won the Fleet Marine Corps Basketball Championship of the East Coast. For many years Bill also raced NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Racing, racing on many dirt and paved tracks throughout the southeast.
Bill coached Church League Basketball for the First United Methodist Church and Boys Club Basketball for many years. He was a Cub Scout Den Leader for five years.
Bill was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton where he served as a Deacon.
He owned and operated Happy Valley Memorial Park since 1980, where he worked hard to make the cemetery one of the finest cemeteries in the southeast.
He was a lover of animals, enjoying his horses, dogs and cats. Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife and family to many parts of the world. He and his wife Julie were fortunate enough to go two times to Africa on photo safaris of the African animals.
Bill is survived by his wife, Julie Williams Tetrick of the home, two daughters, Ashley Tetrick of Johnson City and Ronda L. Greaves of Charleston SC (Dr. Robert), one son, Jared Tetrick (Erica) of Johnson City, two grandchildren, Mason Tetrick and Maggie Elizabeth Crosby Tetrick, both of Johnson City, his brother Richard Tetrick (Norma) of Elizabethton, a nephew, Tyler Tetrick (Elizabeth), a grand nephew, Tristan Donald Tetrick, four cousins, Judy Pertle, Ken Bodner, Drew Bodner and Steve Smith, two sisters-in-law, Gail Buckles, and Teresa Holly (Garry).
A funeral for Bill Tetrick, will be conducted at 2:00 P M Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the Memorial Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton with Rev. Tim Mindemann officiating. Music will be under the direction Ziad and Katie El Helou, Teri Money, pianist and David Arney, organist.
A committal at Happy Valley Memorial Park will immediately follow the funeral. A military graveside will be conducted at the committal and the service will conclude with Jon Shell playing the bagpipes.
Active pallbearers who are asked to meet at the church by 1:45 PM Sunday will be; Tyler Tetrick, Garry Holly, Russell Hensley, John L Bowers, III, Charlie Bowman, Jeff Lewis, Mike Brock, Austin Clawson, Kyler Lewis, Kilroy Hill and Jeff Davis
Honorary pallbearers will be; Sam Bradshaw, Jack Clark, Steve Hubbard, Roy Huskins, Mike Matthews, Larry Proffitt, David Robinson, Ed Robinson, Dick Ryan, David Sheffey, Pete Slagle, S. Joe Taylor, Employees and Former Employees of Happy Valley Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home. Friends may register at the funeral home at their convenience.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Bill may donate to the Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 East F Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643