ELIZABETHTON - Donald William “Bill” Tetrick, age 78, of Elizabethton, died Friday, October 7, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center following an illness of six months. Bill was born March 26, 1944 in Elizabethton. He was the son of the late Donald W. Tetrick, Sr and Frances Jane Smith Tetrick. Bill lived his whole life in Elizabethton, a community he loved and was always loyal to.

Bill graduated in 1962 from Elizabethton High School where he was a star forward on the basketball team. His senior year the team won the Big 7 Conference Championship and Bill was the co-captain of the team. Following graduation from Elizabethton High School Bill went to Davidson College and then on to East Tennessee State University, graduating in 1968 with a degree in Business Administration.

