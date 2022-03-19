JOHNSON CITY - Bill Runion, age 77 of Johnson City, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home. Born in Greeneville, TN, Bill was the son of the late William Tucker Runion and Ida Lee Foster. Bill was a well-known and respected businessman in the community. He started his work career in construction at a young age as an ironworker, through his high intelligence and unrelenting work ethic he quickly moved into a management position with various construction companies. He became acquainted with Dreicor Incorporated, a construction company, whose primary focus is the glass industry, in the early eighties and was employed as superintendent, vice-president, and eventually as president which is the role he served until his retirement.
Bill was very successful in life and one of his greatest attributes was that he shared his success with so many people. He was not only extremely kind to his own family, but also to extended family, employees, and people in the community. His generosity and desire to see others succeed will definitely go down as his legacy.
He served as a mentor to numerous people by imparting his wisdom on them and he was always known as a figure for guidance. He was greatly admired and respected as a pillar in the community and will be missed by many, especially his family.
Bill has always been somewhat of an outdoorsman and a huge gun enthusiast. Over the latter part of his life upland fall hunting trips became a ritual and he cherished the opportunities to escape and spend time with loyal friends and colleagues. Gun collecting and trading was truly a passion and hobby that Bill had acquired and he developed a love and focus on the Henry’s of the 1800’s.
Bill has left behind to cherish his memory: son: William Lee Runion Jr.; daughter: Rebecca Runion Moore and husband, Tracy, Grandchildren; Lexi Runion King (Tyler), Ivey Runion, Allie Runion, Hillary Edwards, Garret Edwards, Spencer Moore, Marisa Moore, Troy Moore; great grandson: Drake King; and special friend: Eloise Daniel.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Bill Runion in a funeral service to be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Harold Lewis and Pastor Aaron Mclain will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 1:00 PM and will continue until service time on Tuesday. A committal service will be held following at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 3:00 PM for the service to go in procession. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Phillip Wilson, John Miller, Brian Adams, Bryan Coffie, Todd Love and Wayne Halcomb. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Bare, Robert Paul Farnor and Joe Snyder.
In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Runion’s name to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2539 Zane Whitson Dr, Unicoi, TN 37692
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Bill Runion through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.