JOHNSON CITY - Bill R. Hyder, age 88, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from his residence. Bill was born in Carter County to the late Estal and Geneva A. Livingston Hyder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie Lynn Hyder; and a brother-in-law, Herb Curde.
Bill retired as a paving contractor for Hyder Paving- CAPS Construction and was a United States Air Force veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of Oak Grove Christian Church. Bill was also a member of the Elks Lodge and the VFW. He loved boating and the weekends he spent at Watauga Lake and also his winters spent in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Bill is survived by his best friend and the love of his life of 42 years, Lisa Hyder, of the home; four children: Charles Estal Hyder and wife Rebecca, of Elizabethton, Gary Roger Hyder, of Johnson City, Marlous Black and husband Charlie, of Columbia, SC and Lacie Hyder, of Johnson City; two stepsons, Joey Bowers and wife April, of Johnson City and Andy Bowers, also of Johnson City; fifteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Ardith Curde, of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for friends and family will be conducted from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A graveside service to honor the life of Bill R. Hyder will follow the visitation at 2:30 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Estel Williams officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Boone Dam Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Terry Arnold, Phillip Reece, Jerry Tester, Joey Bowers, Carter Guess and Henry Burrow. Honorary pallbearers will be all the former employees of Hyder Paving-CAPS Construction. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 2:00 PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Dr. Arnold Hopland, Dr. Keith Morley and Felicia Pickens for their excellent care given to Bill.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Oak Grove Christian Church, 436 Jim Elliott Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Bill.
