HAMPTON - Bill Pearce, age 88, of Hampton, Tennessee went home to join his loved ones and his Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Bill was born in Carter County on January 6, 1935, a son of the late William A Pearce and Mabel L. (Buck) Pearce. In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma Jean (Malone) Pearce; two sisters, Julia Ann Pearce and Brenda Littleford; and his brother, Earl Pearce.

Bill was well known and liked by his community and had owned and operated Hampton Mobile Home Parts and Supplies for many years. He enjoyed his work and the people he met and befriended. Bill attended Bethel Church and enjoyed traveling when he could. Most of all, Bill loved his family greatly and enjoyed every moment spent with them.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you