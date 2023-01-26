HAMPTON - Bill Pearce, age 88, of Hampton, Tennessee went home to join his loved ones and his Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Bill was born in Carter County on January 6, 1935, a son of the late William A Pearce and Mabel L. (Buck) Pearce. In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma Jean (Malone) Pearce; two sisters, Julia Ann Pearce and Brenda Littleford; and his brother, Earl Pearce.
Bill was well known and liked by his community and had owned and operated Hampton Mobile Home Parts and Supplies for many years. He enjoyed his work and the people he met and befriended. Bill attended Bethel Church and enjoyed traveling when he could. Most of all, Bill loved his family greatly and enjoyed every moment spent with them.
Those left to remember and cherish Bill’s memory include his sons, Charles (Debi) Pearce and Kelvin Pearce; his grandchildren, Megan Pearce of Cape Coral, Florida and Nathan (Chas) Pearce of Woburn, MA; his great grandchildren, Cadence Pearce and Cale Pearce; one sister, Betty Jean Hunter of Marietta, GA; three sisters-in-law, Brenda Pearce of Bristol, TN, Dale Malone, Gray and Jane Malone, Elizabethton; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Bill Pearce will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 29, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Charles Pearce officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday. Music will be under the direction of the family.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the nurses at Sycamore Shoals Hospital and the Amedysis Hospice staff for their care and kindness shown to both Bill and his family during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Bill’s honor to Bethel Church, 646 Gap Creek Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Pearce family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bill Pearce.