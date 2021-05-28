Bill M. Coomer, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
He was born on August 30, 1959, Lee County, Virginia, and a son of the late William Ed Coomer and Fannie Delp Coomer.
Bill’s family was his world. He was a dedicated husband, proud daddy, and loving papaw. He was also a committed employee of the town of Jonesborough, working in Wastewater Management for the last 15 years. He enjoyed raising and riding horses, and was a dedicated member of Titan Tough Rodeo Company.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Lester Earl Coomer.
Those surviving include: his wife, Jane Tester Coomer (Momma); children, James Eric Tester and wife Heather, Tiffany Paige Roberts and husband Nathan, Dustin Coomer and wife Kim; siblings, Helen Milhorn and husband Danny, Charlie Coomer and wife Joy, John Coomer and wife Sylvia, Buster Coomer and wife Dot, George Coomer, Joanne Copas and husband Spencer; grandchildren, Corey, Payton, Carson, Waylon, and McKenzie; and special friend, Cleo Tipton a.k.a. Grandma; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Bill Coomer will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM. A committal will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Philadelphia Community Cemetery , on the corner of Corby Bridge Road and Snapp Bridge Road in Limestone, TN. Services will be officiated by preachers John Moore and Sparky Barnes. Active pallbearers will be the employees of the town of Jonesborough, with honorary pallbearers: Michael Rose, Adam Mincey, and Anthony Sanders.
