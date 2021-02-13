JOHNSON CITY - Bill E. Dunbar, 79 of Johnson City, TN passed away on February 9, 2021 at Franklin Woods Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. Bill was the son of the late Luke and Fannie Manis Dunbar. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Dunbar, one sister Betty Arrwood, and one grandson Jacob Raymond.
He enjoyed old western movies, old music and fishing. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Mr. Dunbar is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Pat Dunbar; Three children: Kim Raymond of Hermitage, TN, Karen Dunbar of Johnson City, TN, Billy Dunbar of Johnson City, TN; And five grandchildren.
Because of certain restrictions no service is planned at this time. A celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.
This obituary was lovingly written by the family.