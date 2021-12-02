JOHNSON CITY - Bill Conley, 78, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was a native of Unicoi County and was a son of the late Charles and Sarah Woodby Conley. Bill was of the Freewill Baptist faith. He was a self-employed Brick Mason for many years. Bill had served in the Army National Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, C.W., John, George and Harvey Conley and two sisters, Bessie Peterson and Kate Conley.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra Dugger Conley; two daughters, Lisa Fitzgerald and her husband, Jeff of Johnson City and Paige Shaddix and her husband, Patrick of Georgia; three sisters, Jane Miller, Betty Pate and Ida Bryant and husband, Gene; granddaughters, Brittany and Krissy Fitzgerald and Kayla Mitchell and husband, Cody; grandsons, Dacota Cole and wife, Roxie and Keaton Cole and wife, Karla; five great-grandsons, Preston Mitchell, Carson Fitzgerald, Kalen and Koen Cole and Eli Cole; one great-granddaughter, Juniper Fitzgerald; several nieces and nephews; also his precious cats, Kirby, Furby and Tazz.
There will be no formal services at this time. A private family service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that’s donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
