JOHNSON CITY - Beverly Maupin, 58, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Fred McFall and Lillian Byers McFall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Carly Maupin; one great granddaughter, Oaklee Cook; one sister, Abbie Ferguson; her father-in-law, Cecil Maupin; and one nephew, Joshua Maupin.

Beverly was a homemaker and was a member of Kingsprings Baptist Church. She was better known as Mimi to her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She was an avid University of Tennessee Football fan.

