JOHNSON CITY - Beverly Maupin, 58, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Fred McFall and Lillian Byers McFall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Carly Maupin; one great granddaughter, Oaklee Cook; one sister, Abbie Ferguson; her father-in-law, Cecil Maupin; and one nephew, Joshua Maupin.
Beverly was a homemaker and was a member of Kingsprings Baptist Church. She was better known as Mimi to her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She was an avid University of Tennessee Football fan.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 40 years, Jimmy Maupin; two daughters, Tara Shepherd, and Laura Maupin Brummitt and husband Kenneth; five grandchildren, Lily Shepherd, Lainey Shepherd, Brylee Brummitt, Kinsley Brummitt, and Kendall Brummitt; one brother, Arlan McFall; two sisters and brother-in-laws, Nancy Estep and husband Ed, and Amy Mosier and husband Ricky; mother-in-law, Barbara Maupin; and several sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 24, 2022 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Mark Street officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 10:00AM in the Garden of the Last Supper at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nursing staff on the 2nd floor at Johnson City Medical Center and to Coles Medical for all their love and care that was shown.