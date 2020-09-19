Beverly Marie Hodge, 65, passed away at her home unexpectedly on August 24, 2020 along with her husband John Bendrick. Beverly grew up in Johnson City, TN and later lived in Chesterfield, VA. At the time of her passing she worked for the Department of Corrections. She enjoyed gardening and had a free spirit.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; 2 sisters; 1 granddaughter; and 1 grandson. She is survived by her son, Rick Caldwell and wife Betty; daughter, Wendy Caldwell; daughter, Rebecca Palmer; grandkids, Brittany Caldwell, William Caldwell, Isabella Johnson, and Jaxson Palmer; and brothers, Tim Hodge and Doug Hodge.
A Celebration of Life ceremony is to be planned at a later date.