ELIZABETHTON - Beverly Johnson of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27. Beverly was the daughter of Robert Hansford Dicken and Jimmie Mae Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Everett Johnson. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, James Johnson, Jr., Robert David Johnson, Beverly Shirlene Lisasuain, and a brother, G.S “Buddy” Dicken. Beverly had three grandchildren, one of whom is deceased, five great-grandchildren, two nieces, and one nephew. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
While attending Carson-Newman College, Beverly was a member of the Calliopean Literary Society. She had worked as a medical transcriptionist, and as a cashier at Dean Witter Reynolds. Highly skilled in various arts and crafts, she was the recipient of multiple awards at various craft fairs in recognition of her craft work.
There will be a celebration of Beverly’s life at First Baptist Church of Elizabethton on Thursday, October 8 at 7 PM. Pastor Todd Hallman and Chaplain Chris R. Hughes of Amedisys Hospice will officiate.