JONESBOROUGH - Beverly Jane (Cooper) Wilson, 64, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, formerly of Erwin, Tennessee passed away Friday October 7, 2022.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith Cooper and Kenny Cooper, parents Charlie T. Cooper and Faye Randolph Cooper.
Left to cherish her memory are husband of 46 years Steve Wilson, son Travis Wilson- (Felisha). Also, survived by her daughter Bethany Rogers- (Austin), brother Tom Cooper- (Mary Etta), four grandchildren: Maquinna Wilson, Kaedon Wilson, Charlie Rogers and David Rogers.
Also to cherish her memory are her special caretakers- cousin Jeanie Mae Wilson and niece Amanda Williams. Brothers in law, Doug Wilson and Bill Wilson, special Aunts Cecil Bradford, and Elizabeth “Lib” Cooper, best friend and sister Ida Deyton, and cousin Sue Buckner. Also several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jane was employed by the Yancey County, North Carolina School System as a teacher’s aide. Later she worked as a CNA at Erwin Health Care Center. She was a gifted caretaker, caring for her mother and others in her home for many years.
She loved gardening, canning, and her multiple flower beds. She enjoyed traveling and meeting people. She was active in various homeschool groups as she homeschooled her children, when Steve’s work required travel to other areas of the country.
She loved her Lord and Savior and looked for opportunities to tell others of his love and grace.
She was a kind and caring person. She was always putting others before herself. She never counted anything too hard to lend a helping hand no matter what the circumstance was. She also drove many miles to help a brother or a sister in Christ or pray with a lost sinner.
Special thanks to Caris Healthcare nurses and staff.
Funeral Service for Jane will be Sunday October 9, 2022 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Minister Lou Franklin and Minister Dayton Lewis officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the services.
For the service, pallbearers will be Doug Wilson, Bill Wilson, Randy Mason, Dennis Mason, Chris Williams, and Travis Wilson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Cooper, Gary “Big Brother” Cooper, Wade Cooper, Bill Cooper, and Fred Buckner.