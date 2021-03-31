Beverly Ann Moody Britton, 79, of Spring Hill, formerly of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, from complications of a heart attack.
She was the daughter of Paul and Garnett Moody, born to them on July 26th, 1941, in Steinman, Virginia.
Beverly was a 1959 graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a wonderful Homemaker, Dental Assistant, Caterer and Volunteer to many schools, churches and hospitals. She was an active member at Wellspring Church in Spring Hill, for the past 3 years. Beverly was a member of First Christian Church in Johnson City, for over 40 years, where she was a long-time member of the Win-A-Kuple Sunday School Class. Beverly was very active and had many hobbies. She loved to cook and volunteered and served as a hostess at First Christian Church for many years. As an avid fan of NASCAR, she and her late husband Tom spent many joyous years attending the trophy presentations in Winners Circle at the Bristol Motor Speedway with their great friends Linda Shull and her late husband, Ed. Additionally, Beverly worked as a hostess in the suites at the Bristol Motor Speedway. She also spent many years working at Chick-fil-A as a hostess. She volunteered for Kitchen of Hope in Kingsport, serving meals to the needy and homeless, as well as serving other outreach opportunities. Beverly was always ready to help anyone in need. She was a huge sports fan and loved Major League Baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. Beverly and Tom spent many family vacations attending baseball games.
In 2018 she relocated to the Nashville area to be closer to her children and grandchildren, which gave them great joy while they created great memories that they will cherish forever. For many years she has frequently enjoyed day trips, traveling and spending time with her great friends Ginger Ison, Carolyn Jeffers and Mike & Rebecca Jackson and family, as well as many other friends.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty years, Charles Thomas Britton, in 2014, and her brother-in-law Johnny Mac Britton.
Those left to cherish her memory include son Charles Thomas Britton ll (Chuck), of Franklin, TN, daughter Susan Michele Britton, of Smyrna, TN; 3 grandchildren, Brandon Scott Tester, Madison Ann and Kyle Thomas; three brothers, Paul Travis Moody and wife Patsy, Marvin Moody and wife Jill, Roswell Moody and wife Darlene; two brother-in-laws, Robert '' Bob '' Britton, William Michael Britton and wife Pam. Beverly is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and many special friends.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Beverly Ann Moody Britton will be held Monday April 5th, 2021, in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Dr. Donald Mushayamunda, Minister, officiating. The family will receive friends at 5:00 P.M. with the service following at 6:00 P.M.
The graveside committal service for Beverly will be Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M.
For all services, it is recommended that everyone in attendance please wear a mask or protective face covering, and continue to practice appropriate social distancing.
