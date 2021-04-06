JOHNSON CITY — Beverly Ann Lee, age 77, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Sunday, April 4th 2021. Beverly was born November 10th, 1943 in Elkridge, Maryland. Beverly attended Annapolis High School before starting her career at the age of 17 with the Department of Navy. She later went to work for NASA in Washington D.C. during the Apollo space program. After an exciting career in D.C. she transferred to Florida to continue her career at Kennedy Space Center during the start of the Space Shuttle program. After some time with NASA she transferred back to the Navy and took a job as Admin Officer with Naval Ordinance Test Unit in Port Canaveral. During her time there she oversaw many administrative duties.
In the course of her career, she saw rockets launched, met astronauts, rode on nuclear submarines and support ships. She hosted events with the Royal Navy and was such a force to be reckoned with she had a sign over her office door that said, “Fangs and Claws”. She was well respected and retired from the Navy after 30 plus years of Government service.
Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her garden and staying involved with politics, especially women’s rights. She was a strong independent woman, one that we were all proud to call Mom. She was preceded in death by her brother Steven Thomas and her beloved sister Barbara “Bobbi” Dustin. We are sure that Mom and Aunt Bobbi are sitting in Annapolis having a laugh together.
She leaves behind a family that loves and misses her very much, that includes her daughters Deborah Lee (Robert Fryburger) and Jamie Collins (Paul) and son William Wallace Lee Jr. Grandsons Justin and Michael Tredway. Granddaughters Jasmine and Emma Lee. Her brother David Thomas (Shirley), Sisters Lisa and Sherry Schoo and her beloved cat Loki.
No services are being held at this time. Because of Beverly’s love for Annapolis and the Bay her ashes will be spread there at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.