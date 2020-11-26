August 16, 1936 –
November 22, 2020
Beverlee was born in Elizabethton TN, and grew up there with her boyfriend, Jimmy Herd. She attended college at East Tennessee State University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She married James Francis Herd MD and had 4 children and 10 grandchildren. Beverlee taught OBGYN nursing at Methodist Hospital school of Nursing in Memphis, TN. During this time she had the opportunity to participate in the accreditation by The Joint Commission of that nursing school. Beverlee joined the volunteer profession in Fort Worth by volunteering for the Tarrant County Medical alliance and ultimately became president of the organization. She volunteered at the FW Museum of Science and History as a docent. She contributed to many organizations, including but not limited to the Texas Medical Association Alliance, the Girl Scouts, YWCA, Cook Children’s Hospital and First United Methodist Church. She was president of the TMAA from 1994 -1995 and held numerous offices for the TMA over the course of 20 years. She served on numerous boards, including the First United Methodist Church Foundation, the TMA Foundation, and the Cook Children’s Medical Center, which she chaired. She received numerous awards and honors throughout her life, like the Beverlee Herd Legacy Award: Tarrant County Medical Society’s 2009 May Owen Award: Association of Fundraising Professional’s 2010 Outstanding Volunteer Fundraising Award. Beverlee enjoyed serving the medical community and contributing to help with issues of Women and children. Through the YWCA, she co-founded and chaired the Women Who Care Share fundraiser for 15 years. Her greatest joy; however, was being with her 10 little Indians – Matthew, Jonathan, Madison, Jimmy, Beth Ann, Alex, Beverlee, James, Phillip, and Allison.
Beverlee was preceded in death by her parents and sister, JM, Elva, and Betsy Barnes. She is survived by her husband of 62 years James Francis Herd, MD and her four children: Leslie Herd-Bond (Steve Bond), Jay Herd (Julie Herd), Lori Harbuck (Craig Harbuck), and Jon Herd (Paige Herd).
The private memorial service for family will be Friday November 27th at 1:00 pm. Please join us virtually at FUMCFW.org\live .