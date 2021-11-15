ROAN MOUNTAIN - Beulah Haskett Lane, 91, Roan Mountain, formerly of Erwin, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at The Waters at Roan Highlands, following a lengthy illness.
Beulah was an Erwin native, and a daughter of the late Columbus and Martha White Haskett.
She was formerly employed with Southern Pottery and Industrial Garments.
Beulah was a Baptist, and most recently attended Riverview Baptist Church in Erwin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Dempsey Lane, four brothers, Everett, Earl, Estil and Cecil Haskett, and her sister, Evelyn Haskett Love.
Beulah is survived by a niece, Jamie Love; nephews, Ronnie Love and wife Sandra, Jerry Love and wife Pam; great-nieces Christy Long and husband Aaron, Becky Roberts and husband Scott; great-nephew, Craig Love; great-great-nephews, Brantley and Blake Long, Trevor Overholt.
The family would like to thank all of the staff of The Waters at Roan Highlands for the loving care provided to Beulah during her time there.
The graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., in Evergreen Cemetery, Erwin, with Pastor Roger Stocton, officiating, and Janet Dyer singing Beulah’s favorite song, Beulah Land. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M. Wednesday.
Friends who would like to sign the guest book and view may do so anytime Tuesday from 12:30-4:30 P.M. and Wednesday 8:30 A.M.–12:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Beulah’s name to the charity of your choice.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Lane family. (928-6111)