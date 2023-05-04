UNICOI - Beulah Frances Tipton Bryant, age 93, Unicoi, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Wednesday, May 03, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi and daughter of the late Ben and Sally Puttman Tipton.
Beulah loved the Lord with all her heart, and she was a lifelong member of Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church. She loved attending church, praying, and reading her Bible. Beulah retired from Thomas Industries. After her retirement, she was a Cook at Maple Grove Restaurant for twenty years.
Beulah enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Bryant; two grandsons: Chad Vance and Luc Vance; two sons-in-law: Keith Booth and Jerry Vance; two brothers and six sisters.
Beulah leaves behind to cherish many special memories, her five children: Wanda Vance, Sharon Gardner (Roger), Teresa Thomas, Connie Booth, and Rick McInturff (Angie), all of Unicoi; two sisters: Hazel Carver and Beatrice Bryant (Harvey), all of Unicoi; six grandchildren: Tara Higgins (Scott), Ryan Cradick (LeAnn), Amy Hensley (Donnie), Brandy Brinkley (Nathan), Justin Booth (Dasha), and Cody McInturff; seventeen great-grandchildren: Hunter, Shian, Maddie, Noah, Kynlee, Dylan, Logan, Colt, Bailey, Haylee, Hayden, Addie, Piper, Ben, Dawson, Landon and Riley; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 07, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Tim Broyles will officiate Beulah’s 2:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers will be accepted or those wishing may make a memorial donation in honor of Beulah to: Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church, 1703 Marbleton Road, Unicoi, TN 37692.