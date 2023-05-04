UNICOI - Beulah Frances Tipton Bryant, age 93, Unicoi, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Wednesday, May 03, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi and daughter of the late Ben and Sally Puttman Tipton.

Beulah loved the Lord with all her heart, and she was a lifelong member of Marbleton Freewill Baptist Church. She loved attending church, praying, and reading her Bible. Beulah retired from Thomas Industries. After her retirement, she was a Cook at Maple Grove Restaurant for twenty years.

