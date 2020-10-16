ELIZABETHTON - Beulah Capitola Grindstaff Hyder, 93, Elizabethton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late John & Hattie Moore Grindstaff. She was retired from Levi-Strauss. Capitola loved to travel, love to mow her yard and read. She attended Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church as long as here health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands: Adrian Hyder and Fletcher Hyder, an infant son: Edwin Dale Hyder, a son: Dennis Hyder and his wife: Carmon Hyder , four sisters: Sylvia Carver, Bertie Tolley, Velma Whittemore,and Clearsie Bowers and three Brothers: Sidney, Delmer and John Henry Grindstaff and a granddaughter: Michelle Hyder and her son.
Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Brenda & Gerald Sears, Elizabethton, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also several nieces & nephews. Her Daughter-In-Law: Carmon Hyder.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dexter Brummitt officiating. Graveside and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Hyder Cemetery, Hampton. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
