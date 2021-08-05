2 Timothy 4:7- I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
ELIZABETHTON - Beulah Blevins Hambrick, age 87, of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. Beulah was born in Buladean, NC to the late Carrick Blevins and Stella Ledford Blevins. She retired after many years working in retail management. She was a member of Happy Valley Church of Jesus Christ. Beulah loved people and had a big heart. She never met a stranger. She enjoyed cooking, canning, working in her flowers, helping others and underprivileged children and especially loved being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hambrick, of 59 years and daughter, Kim Johnson. Those left to cherish her memory include her three daughters, Susan Pope and husband Rick, Vanessa Holsclaw and husband Jeff, Debbie Harrison and husband Sam; son-in-law, Jerry Johnson; grandchildren, Joshua Reifert and wife Melissa, Summer Mosley and husband Christopher, Jonathan Harrison and wife Tab, Jordy Harrison and fiance Casey Jones, Matthew Scott and wife Brandy and Madison Johnson and husband Caleb; great-grandchildren, Callie, Millie, Stella and Willa Mae Mosely, Ava, Joel and Benjamin Harrison, Triston Scott and Izzy Johnson; two brothers, Bobby Blevins and wife Mae and Louie Blevins and wife Glenda; three sisters, Wanda Young and husband Bernie, Ruth Garland, Judy Benson and husband Jim.
A service to honor the life of Beulah Blevins Hambrick will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral with Mr. Louie Blevins and Mr. Jon Harrison officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Louie Blevins. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12:00 P.M. and 1:00 P.M. prior to the service on Saturday.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 16, 2021 in Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery, Johnson City, TN. Pallbearers will be Josh Reifert, Chris Mosley, Jonathan Harrison, Jordy Harrison, Matthew Scott and Caleb Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are nieces and nephews and staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later then 10:45 A.M. on Monday.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Lisa Jones, Kristy Allen, Judy Deloach and staff at Ivy Hall Nursing Home.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.hathawaypercyfuneralhome.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Hambrick family.