ELIZABETHTON - Beulah Ann Smith Combs, 77, Elizabethton, passed Saturday, September 25, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by her husband and children. She was born June 23, 1944 in Blackshear, Georgia to the late Arieal C. & Eula Jane Scruggs Smith. She had lived a number of years in Carter County. Ann was retired after 26 years of service from the Johnson City Medical Center as Director of Environmental Services . She was a member of the Eastern Star. She loved to quilt and spend time with her family. Ann loved to play basketball in High School. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and a member of Beck Mountain Baptist Church but attended Zion Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Alvernor Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years: Ron Combs. Three Children: William Keith (Leanne) Combs, Suzanne (Carter) Honeycutt and Pamela Janine (Steven) Bailey. Ten Grandchildren: William Houston Combs, Whitney J. Murray, William Ty Hartman, Emma G. Honeycutt, Carter B. Honeycutt, Hunter L. Combs, Madison T. Combs, Brennen W. Bailey, Kylie A. Bailey and Kadie L. Bailey. Great Grandchildren: William Hank Combs and Jesup Ray Osborne. Two Sisters; Dewanna Hardie, Jesup, Georgia and Darlene Carter, Odum, Georgia. One Brother: Franklin A. Smith, Gardi, Georgia. Several Nieces & Nephews.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dr. Alan King officiating. Entombment will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Grandchildren: Houston Combs, Whitney Murray, Ty Hartman, Hunter Combs, Madison Combs, Kadie Bailey, Kylie Bailey and Brennen Bailey. The family would like to express a special Thank You to Houston, Hank and Jesup for taking care of Big Granny. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Monday to go in procession to the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
