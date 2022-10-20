JOHNSON CITY - Betty Whittemore-Austin, 79, Johnson City left her earthly home to join her Heavenly Father. Betty was born December 30, 1942 in Cocke, County, Tennessee. She was raised by her parents, the late Hollie and Becky Black Samples in Carter County along with her five siblings. She graduated salutatorian of the 1960 class of Happy Valley High School. Betty spent most of her life in Johnson City with her first husband, Tom Whittemore Sr. and retired as top elf for the Keebler Company. Betty spent the last 8+ years of her life in Marion, NC with her second husband, Julian Edward Austin. She loved spending time with their Friday night group and their church, First United Methodist Church of Marion.
Betty was a selfless wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, raising three generations of her own family. She was a glorious example of Acts 20:35 – In everything I showed you that by working hard in this way you must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord, Jesus, that he Himself said, It is more blessed to give than receive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Wayne Whittemore Sr. in 2012; a daughter, Diane Whittemore; three brothers, Hollie Creed Samples Jr., John Samples and Charles “Chuck” Samples; a grandson, Travis Wayne Campbell; also a granddaughter, Heather Nicole Campbell.
Survivors include her husband, Julian Austin of Marion, NC; two sons, Tom Whittemore Jr. and wife, Yvette of Kingsport and Eric Todd Whittemore and wife, Penny of Johnson City; two sisters, Shelby Head of Jonesborough and Sarah Ethel Samples of Johnson City; six grandchildren, Justin Whittemore and wife, Tiffany, Trey Whittemore, Lauren Mosley and Addison, Ty Whittemore, Hollie Bristol and Byron and Haley Campbell; eleven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; step-children, Stephen Edward Austin and wife, Jan of Georgia and Kevin Roland Austin and wife, Robin of Marion, NC; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Betty will be conducted at 7:00 PM Friday, October 21, 2022 Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. For all attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unaka Avenue Baptist Church, Johnson City or First United Methodist Church, Marion, NC or the charity of your choice in Betty’s memory.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245