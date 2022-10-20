JOHNSON CITY - Betty Whittemore-Austin, 79, Johnson City left her earthly home to join her Heavenly Father. Betty was born December 30, 1942 in Cocke, County, Tennessee. She was raised by her parents, the late Hollie and Becky Black Samples in Carter County along with her five siblings. She graduated salutatorian of the 1960 class of Happy Valley High School. Betty spent most of her life in Johnson City with her first husband, Tom Whittemore Sr. and retired as top elf for the Keebler Company. Betty spent the last 8+ years of her life in Marion, NC with her second husband, Julian Edward Austin. She loved spending time with their Friday night group and their church, First United Methodist Church of Marion.

Betty was a selfless wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, raising three generations of her own family. She was a glorious example of Acts 20:35 – In everything I showed you that by working hard in this way you must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord, Jesus, that he Himself said, It is more blessed to give than receive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Wayne Whittemore Sr. in 2012; a daughter, Diane Whittemore; three brothers, Hollie Creed Samples Jr., John Samples and Charles “Chuck” Samples; a grandson, Travis Wayne Campbell; also a granddaughter, Heather Nicole Campbell.

