Betty Vineyard McGaha, age 97, of Johnson City, Tennessee, died Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Gray.
Betty was born July 3, 1924, to the late Glenn and Nell French Vineyard in Knoxville, Tennessee. She graduated from Maryville College. She moved to Johnson City in 1951.
Betty was a longtime and faithful member of First United Methodist Church since she joined in October of 1951.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. “Mac” McGaha; daughter, Barbara Sue McGaha; brother, Glenn R. Vineyard, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Crutcher McGaha.
She is survived by her children, Betty Ann McGaha Furches (James), David E. McGaha, and J. Michael McGaha; four grandchildren, Jeffrey S. Furches, R. Craig Furches, Cassie McGaha, and Amie McGaha Campbell (Andrew); and three great-grandchildren, Stephen C. Furches, James R. Furches, and Mackenzie P. Furches.
At Betty’s request, there will be no service.
In her honor, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church (900 Spring St., Johnson City, TN 37604 or https://www.1stchurchjc.org/online-giving1.html) or the church of the donor’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.