Betty Verndenia West Hughes of Buladean, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7th. 2022 three days before her 89th birthday, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Washington County, TN she was a daughter of the late Chester and Rosa Campbell West. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert Hughes; sisters: Frances Odom and Glenna Smith; a son-in-law, Buster Honeycutt and special childhood friends and neighbors: Hazel Street, Betty Odom and Trula Burleson. Betty was the oldest member of St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church where she served as Treasurer, Sunday School Teacher and Bible School Teacher. Verdenia known and dearly loved as"Deana Maw" was a counselor at Laurel Bible Camp, the JOY Club and a Grade Mother at Buladean School. Her and husband, Robert, owned and operated Buladean Shell and Roan View Grocery and she also worked for Mitchell County DSS as a Chore Worker.
Surviving are her three daughters: Brenda Jenkins and husband, Tony, Darlene Hill and husband, Ralph, and Debbie Hensley and husband, Rev. Marvin Hensley, all of Buladean; a son, Kevin Hughes and wife, Amy, of Buladean; grandchildren: Matthew, Mark (Christina), and Thomas (Carey) Jenkins, Amanda Honeycutt (Tommy), Jeremy Honeycutt, Andy (Amanda) and Justin Hensley (Victoria) , Darren Hughes and Jessica Ayers (Keith) and great-grandchildren: Trystan, Chandra, Lucas, Delaney Faith, Makenzi, Paisley, Reed, Jett, Memphis and Shelby. Special friends: Ronald Hill, Edmond Hughes, her special nurse, Brittany Murdock and all her Meals on Wheels volunteers.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 13th at St. Paul Freewill Baptist Church. Rev. Gordon Lewis and Rev. Marvin Hensley will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church prior to the services and at other times will be at the home. Interment will follow in the Ham Hughes Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge at 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or Meals On Wheels at 152 Ledger School Road, Bakersville, NC 28705. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.