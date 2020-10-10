JOHNSON CITY - Betty Tysinger, age 77 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 09, 2020 in the Ballad Hospice House of Bristol, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Junius Mills and Doris Cashwell Kirkpatrick, born to them on November 23, 1942 in Newport News, Virginia. Betty united in marriage to Gary Tysinger and to this union, two loving children were born. Betty was a school teacher in the Unicoi County School System for over 20 years. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church of Johnson City and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Lucas.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Gary Tysinger; her daughter, Heather Tysinger; her son, Stuart Tysinger (Jeannette); a grandson, Lucas Tysinger and one brother, Jay Kirkpatrick (Brigitte.)
Betty will be laid to rest in the Monte Vista Memorial Park after a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Doe River Gorge Ministries (220 Doe River Gorge Road, Hampton, Tennessee 37658) in loving memory of Betty.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Tysinger Family.