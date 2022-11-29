GRAY - Betty Taylor Hancock passed away on November 27, 2022, at Life Care Center of Gray, Johnson City, Tennessee after an extended illness. She was born on January 16, 1935, to Lawrence and Ina Taylor of Johnson City, Tennessee.

Betty grew up in Johnson City and graduated from Jonesborough High School, Jonesborough, TN. After graduating, she worked in cosmetology for many years before moving to Georgia where she worked and retired from Kennesaw Community College.

