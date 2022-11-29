GRAY - Betty Taylor Hancock passed away on November 27, 2022, at Life Care Center of Gray, Johnson City, Tennessee after an extended illness. She was born on January 16, 1935, to Lawrence and Ina Taylor of Johnson City, Tennessee.
Betty grew up in Johnson City and graduated from Jonesborough High School, Jonesborough, TN. After graduating, she worked in cosmetology for many years before moving to Georgia where she worked and retired from Kennesaw Community College.
Her favorite past time was listening to country and gospel music. She loved it so much, she learned to play the guitar and loved to play and sing with her family, singing in the choir at her local church as well as singing gospel solos.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by an infant son, and her husband, Dennis Hancock, after 37 years of marriage, and her sister, Velma Greene of Greenville, FL.
Survivors include her brother, Lester Taylor (Brenda) of Rockmart, Georgia; five sisters: Patricia Hixson, Frankie Drayne (Eddie); Janice Oliver (James); Linda Lewis (Paul) all of Johnson City, TN, and Gail Taylor of Kingsport, TN, in addition to several stepchildren and step grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no official visitation services and Betty will be laid to rest at Haven of Rest Memorial Park in Calhoun, Georgia on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Everyone attending is asked to be at the cemetery by 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Mason Funeral Home of Summerville, Georgia and Morris-Baker Funeral Home of Johnson City, Tennessee are serving the Hancock family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.masonfuneralhome.com and www.morrisbaker.com