JOHNSON CITY - Betty Sue (Fann) Taylor, 84, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN, on June 1, 2022. Mrs. Taylor was born on October 5, 1937, in Johnson City to the late Cecil and Blanche “Dodie” Fann.
Mrs. Taylor was a native of Johnson City and lived in the area all her life. She was a Baptist and a member of New Salem Baptist Church in Limestone, Tn. She had many employment opportunities including working as a driver for Old Dominion and NetTrans, and for the American Red Cross. She was very crafty and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and coloring; and she also was an avid dog lover and enjoyed spending time with her own 2 dogs. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Elmer Taylor; two daughters, Pam Dulaney and Maylin Miller; as well as several brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish Ms. Taylor’s memory include; her daughter and son-in-law, Cyndi & Chuck Sliger; two sisters and their husbands, Clara Devotie & Bob, Martha Blue & Coy; one granddaughter and her husband, Toni Hodge & Wendell; as well as 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her two special dogs Romeo & Elvis.
The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee, from 3-5 PM. A funeral service will follow beginning at 5:00 PM, Pastors Craig Ponder and Garry Edwards will be officiating the service.
Ms. Taylor will be laid to rest at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family requests for you to donate a Bible, feed a dog, or help a child in need in her honor.
Condolences can be sent to Ms. Taylor's family at the funeral home's website
