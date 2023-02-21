UNICOI - Betty Sue (Meade) Clay, age 91, of Unicoi, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2023, at Christian Care Center of Unicoi County. A native of Snowflake, Virginia, Betty is the 7th daughter of the late John R. and Constance Cordie (Keith) Meade. She was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church and attended Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. She married the love of her life, Robert R. “Bob” Clay on June 18, 1946 and they enjoyed traveling all over the United States together for more than 60 years. Betty’s hobbies were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her numerous nieces and nephews. She was a natural born mother, loving and raising her three children. Betty was a stay-at-home mom who loved birds and reading. She easily made friends everywhere she went. Most of all, Betty loved God and her family.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her six sisters and brothers-in-law: Estelle Davidson (John), Billie Meade (D.A.), Vergie Jenkins (John), Melissa Atchley (Loyd), Emma King (Al), and Juanita Tolliver (Bill).
Betty Sue (Meade) Clay has left behind to cherish her memory: her and Bob’s children: Greg Clay and wife, Sondra, of Wasilla, Alaska, Beverly Freeman and husband, Bill, of Unicoi, Tennessee, and Michael Clay and wife, Tonya, of Piney Flats, Tennessee; as well as: 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses and staff of Christian Care Center of Unicoi County and Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and care during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Betty Sue (Meade) Clay in a funeral service to be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, February 24, 2023 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Pete Booher will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 am and will continue until service time on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, February 24, 2023 in Keith Family Cemetery, 1051 Warren Baker Drive, Castlewood, Virginia.