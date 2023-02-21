UNICOI - Betty Sue (Meade) Clay, age 91, of Unicoi, passed away on Monday, February 19, 2023, at Christian Care Center of Unicoi County. A native of Snowflake, Virginia, Betty is the 7th daughter of the late John R. and Constance Cordie (Keith) Meade. She was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church and attended Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. She married the love of her life, Robert R. “Bob” Clay on June 18, 1946 and they enjoyed traveling all over the United States together for more than 60 years. Betty’s hobbies were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her numerous nieces and nephews. She was a natural born mother, loving and raising her three children. Betty was a stay-at-home mom who loved birds and reading. She easily made friends everywhere she went. Most of all, Betty loved God and her family.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her six sisters and brothers-in-law: Estelle Davidson (John), Billie Meade (D.A.), Vergie Jenkins (John), Melissa Atchley (Loyd), Emma King (Al), and Juanita Tolliver (Bill).

