On Saturday, January 9, 2021 our beautiful mother, was carried away to her eternal rest. One of God’s richest blessings on this earth, a good, Godly mother.
JOHNSON CITY - Betty Ruth Smith, 93, Johnson City passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her residence with her family at her side. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Noah J. Vines and Maude Oliver Vines. Mrs. Smith was a loving mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother. She was a longtime member of McKinley Memorial Bible Church. Mrs. Smith was a virtuous woman, her price far above rubies. A woman that feareth the Lord shall be praised.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard H. Smith; foster-child, Norma Hunter; son-in-law, Tom Tipton; also ten brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her five children, Shuri Tipton, Gary Smith and wife, Donna, Debbie Fitzgerald and husband, Steve, Richard Smith and wife, Cathie and Lenny Smith and wife, Janice; grandchildren, Joshua Smith and wife, Rachel, Matthew Fitzgerald, Leslie Fitzgerald and husband, Keith Morley, Daniel Smith and wife, Casey, Ashlee Waters and husband, Mark, Jordan Smith and Cami Chirculescu who seemed like a granddaughter to her; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Smith, Chance Smith, Eli Waters, Samuel Waters, Lexis Kay Morley and Trey Morley; special friend who seemed like a sister, Stella Simerly Francis; also many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be conducted at 2:30 PM Thursday, January 14, 2021 at McKinley Memorial Bible Church, 3302 McKinley Road, Johnson City with Mr. Steve Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joshua Smith, Matthew Fitzgerald, Daniel and Chance Smith, Keith Morley, Mark Waters and Jason Dulaney. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City.
