Betty Ruth Martin Rollings, age 88, passed away August 13, 2021, under the care of hospice at her residence in Charleston, SC. She was born December 2, 1932, in Knoxville, TN, the second of three daughters of Dora Martin. Betty attended Rule High School in Knoxville, TN. After high school, she married Howard L. Rollings, also from Knoxville, who was stationed at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. Upon his discharge from the army they returned to Knoxville, TN. She attended East Tennessee State University while earning her undergraduate and master's degrees in education. Betty then taught elementary school in Johnson City and Jonesboro for many years.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, who passed in January 1998.
She is survived by her three loving children; Mark (Karen) Rollings of Roque Bluffs, ME, Teri Rollings of Newark, DE and Matt (Sandra) Rollings of Ridgeway, SC; sisters, Peggy Comer and Wanda Pointer of Knoxville, TN; four granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.
The family will honor the legacy of Betty with a receiving of friends on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11:30AM to 12:15PM at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701 with a funeral service to follow at 12:15PM, family and friends will gather once more at the graveside immediately following the Funeral Service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, with Dr. Alan Smith to officiate the services. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations in Betty's honor be made to Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Rd., Charleston SC, 29407
Fond memories and online condolences may be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com