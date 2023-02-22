ERWIN - Betty Ruth Hensley, age 89, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and daughter of the late Abraham Lincoln Edwards and Gertha Harris Edwards.
Betty was formerly employed at Morrill Motors. She was a homemaker and caregiver to her brother, Doug until he passed away. Betty attended Riverview Freewill Baptist Church.
She was an excellent cook. Betty grew a large vegetable garden, and she enjoyed canning. She liked flowers, going camping, watching birds and she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Kay Ogle; three brothers: Bill, Don and Doug Edwards; one sister, Louise Wright.
Betty leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, her four children: Jeannette Tilson (Junior), of Erwin, Teddy Hensley (Nina), of Flag Pond, Kevin Hensley (Lynn), of Erwin and Randy Hensley (Robin), of Chuckey; one sister, Kay Edwards, of Erwin; son-in-law, Rex Ogle; twelve grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Betty’s family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, in the funeral home chapel. Reverend Craig Shelton and Bishop John Edwards will officiate her 2:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow in the Patty Edwards Cemetery, Coffee Ridge Community. Active pallbearers will be Austin Hensley, Lucas Hensley, Lincoln Hensley, Matthew Ogle, Rocky Tilson and Jesse Tilson. Betty’s great grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.