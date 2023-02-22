ERWIN - Betty Ruth Hensley, age 89, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and daughter of the late Abraham Lincoln Edwards and Gertha Harris Edwards.

Betty was formerly employed at Morrill Motors. She was a homemaker and caregiver to her brother, Doug until he passed away. Betty attended Riverview Freewill Baptist Church.

