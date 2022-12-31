JOHNSON CITY - Betty Marie Cromwell Dye, 88, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
She was born in Watertown, New York, a daughter of the late Oliver Cromwell and Betty Marie Wolters Cole.
Marie is remembered as a wonderful person and a joy to know, spending many years caring for others as an LPN before her retirement.
She is described as a gourmet cook, who had a reputation for making the best cake you would ever have and the only okra you would ever want. In addition to the time she spent in the kitchen, she also loved to be outside cultivating her garden or spending time with her church family at Central Church of Christ in Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thurman Dye, in 2018; son, Chip Clark; and sister, Kathleen Owens.
Those left to cherish her memory include: siblings, Bernice Cole, Anne Rogers and husband Bill, Ted Cole, and special sister-in-law Dorothy Dye; as well as her loving church family at Central Church of Christ.
Receiving of friends for Marie Dye will be held from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Central Church of Christ (2722 E Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601). A celebration of life will follow at 3:00 PM, officiated by Tim Hall.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Dye family.
