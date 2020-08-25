JOHNSON CITY - Betty Mackley Oler, 84 of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away in hospice care on Monday, August 24, 2020. In our current Covid 19 environment when a text or phone call must stand in for an embrace, her family and friends are at peace knowing that she was welcomed into the arms of the Lord she so cherished above all else as she stepped through the gates of her forever home early Monday morning.
Born in 1935, a graduate of Science Hill High School, Betty was a lover of all of life’s precious gifts and was always surrounded with family and friends who loved her sweet smile and giving personality. Betty was a thoughtful, generous person and would, without hesitation, give the shoes off her feet and a huge Betty Oler smile to anyone in need regardless of status, opinion or circumstance. Those who knew her would agree that she never met a stranger and was kind to everyone. Betty lived and loved and taught all that knew her the deep and authentic meaning of those words. She was a member of the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church of Jonesborough, Tn.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents Bruce and Ethel Mackley, and siblings Jim Mackley, June Mackley and Shirley Caudle.
Celebrating her life and carrying her memory in the hearts of all generations, Betty is lovingly remembered by her two sisters Thelma Greer and Glenda [Louie] Blevins as well as her brother Robert L Mackley (Linda), James W. Oler Sr., the father of her 7 children: James [Teresa] Oler Jr., Debbie Helgeson, Kathleen [Byron] Cleeland, Michael Oler, Jamie S. Oler, Angie [Marc] Kirby, and Bruce [Christy] Oler as well as her 14 grandchildren, Rachel Beverly, Michelle Fleming, Travis Whetsell, Lauren Walsh, Kaylea Helgeson, Sarah Cleeland, Mark Anthony Banean, Tyler Banean, Wendy Rehardt, Natasha Kirby, Griffin Kirby, Dylan Kirby, Molly Kirby, and Elijah Oler, her 11 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, twelve nieces and nephews as well as many extended family members and friends. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Kim Keplinger for her compassionate and excellent quality of care for Betty, as well as her friendship throughout these past several years.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be a viewing from 9:00-1:30 pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home; however, Betty’s family and friends support their loved one’s in saying “goodbye” during a service at Roselawn Memory Gardens at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 28th with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesboro, TN.
Betty, we love you, will always miss you, and will endeavor to carry on your spirit of love and thoughtfulness always!
Condolences may be sent to the Oler family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
